JUI-F to commence million march on June 1 from Pakistan's Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced to initiate a movement over the decreasing importance of Parliament in Pakistan, reported ARY News.

The chief of JUI-F expressed concern over neglecting the implementation of the constitution.

Addressing the media at Jamia Ubaidia, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed grief over the constitution being ignored in the country.

During the press conference, the JUI-F chief announced the commencement of a million march from Muzaffargarh on June 1, asserting that those having objections have no alternative.

"The Parliament has lost its importance, we [JUI-F] are initiating a movement in which the public response is more than expected," Rehman said in a presser, reported ARY News.

He further recalled the May 9 violence, adding that if the political instability continues, the system will be destroyed.

"We (JUI-F) also have reservations regarding the May 9 riots but if this situation [political instability] persists, the system will be completely destroyed," Rehman said.

Moreover, he criticised the disproportionate distribution of constitutional positions to the People's Party despite not being part of the ruling government, highlighting what he perceives as 'minority rule'.

Fazlur Rahman urged politicians to shed light on the controversies surrounding elections and advocated for institutional reforms, criticizing the Election Commission for its inaction, reported ARY News.

Last week, Rehman, once again dismissed the outcomes of the general elections and called for new polls, citing "widespread rigging and irregularities," as reported by ARY News.

During a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the assemblies had been "sold," including the Sindh Assembly and the President House.

He emphasized the necessity for immediate re-elections to uphold the integrity of the democratic process. "The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable," he declared, insisting on fresh elections to ensure the people's voices are heard and their mandate respected, ARY News reported.