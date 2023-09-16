Joe Biden to host Zelenskyy next week: NSA Sullivan

WASHINGTON: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Saturday said that US President Joe Biden is set to host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, noting that it will be their third meeting.

At the press briefing, Sullivan said, "President Biden will host President Zelensky of Ukraine here at the White House on Thursday. And this will be their third meeting."

Noting Russia's desperate attempts to seek help from countries like North Korea, Sullivan further said, "It certainly comes at a critical time as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in the counteroffensive..."

He further emphasized on US's support to Ukraine and said that Biden is looking forward to hear Zelenskyy's perspective on this.

"President Biden looks forward to hearing President Zelensky's perspective on all of this and to reaffirm for the world and for the United States, his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine as it defends its independence, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity," Sullivan said during the briefing.

However, according to NSA Sullivan, the US always keeps on preparing new military packages for Ukraine. "We are always preparing a new military package for Ukraine. We do these drawdown packages essentially every couple of weeks."

He further highlighted that there will be an announcement soon on additional weapons for Ukraine.

"I think you can anticipate that there will be a further announcement of additional resources and capabilities, additional weapons to go to Ukraine...," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington, US, next week as he sets to make the case for ongoing aid-related discussions for his country, reported Al Jazeera.

Biden administration has asked Congress to provide USD 24 billion for Ukraine support, including USD 13.1 billion in additional military aid and USD 8.5 billion for humanitarian aid, reported Al Jazeera.

However, some of the politicians, particularly from the Republican party have resisted the idea of providing more money and supplies to Ukraine, as it attempts to repel Russian forces.

Moreover, his visit coincides with the Congress debate over federal spending, as the lawmakers face an impending September 30 deadline to pass a budget.

Although, Congress has approved aid over USD 113 billion. But their last funding was in December, before Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, according to Al Jazeera.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy's visit to Capitol Hill will be his second visit since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.