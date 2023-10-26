Jewish students take shelter in college library as protestors pound on doors

NEW YORK: Amid the ongoing Israeli offensive against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks, a group of Jewish students took shelter in a library at Cooper Union in New York as a group of demonstrators chanted "Free Palestine" outside, The Times of Israel reported. The demonstrators kept pounding on the door as the students were inside the library, The Times of Israel stated in its report.

In a viral video shared on social media platform X, the Jewish students are purportedly seen inside the library as those outside pound on the doors chanting "Free Palestine".

However, the report, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD), stated that the Jewish students were safely escorted from the library. Over 1,400 people are believed to have perished in the Hamas terror attacks while more than 5,400 were injured, The Jerusalem Post reported, adding that a further 222 people, mostly civilians, are being held hostage by the terrorists in Gaza.

After Hamas terrorists, believed to be in excess of 2,000, infiltrated southern Israel by land, sea and air, going into homes and unleashing terror on defenceless civilians, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning to the terror group saying that "2023 is not 1943", referring to the persecution of Jews under the Nazi regime in Germany.

The minister said today's Jewish people possesses "different capabilities", Times of Israel reported. "We have been hit hard. Yet make no mistake - 2023 is not 1943. We are the same Jews, but we have different capabilities. The State of Israel is strong. We are united and powerful," he said.

On Wednesday, Nissim Reuben, Program Director of Indian-Jewish Relations at the American Jewish Committee (AJC), said at a Congressional briefing in support of Israel that India is the only country with no history of antisemitism. "India is the only country in the world with no history of antisemitism. Never ever were Jews persecuted in India until the Mumbai attacks of 2008, which were perpetrated by terrorists that came from across the border.

That's why even today in Israel, Indian Jews say that Israel is our fatherland. India is our motherland. Israel is in our hearts. India is in our blood," he said.