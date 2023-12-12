Japan's oldest person dies at 116

TOKYO: A 116-year-old woman recognised as the oldest person in Japan died of old age in Kashiwara, Osaka prefecture, on Tuesday, local media reported.

Fusa Tatsumi, born on April 25, 1907, had recently spent most of her days in bed at a nursing home in Kashiwara, Kyodo News said.

Tatsumi became the oldest living person in Japan in April 2022 following the death of a 119-year-old woman in Fukuoka, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare as saying.

As of January 2023, the world's oldest living woman is Maria Branyas Morera in Spain, who is now 116 years old.

She was born on March 4, 1907, according to the Guinness World Records.