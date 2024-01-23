Begin typing your search...

Japan’s bullet train service partly suspended

The suspension was caused due to power outage, the company said.

ByIANSIANS|23 Jan 2024 5:48 AM GMT
Representative Image (IANS)

TOKYO: Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and stations in central and eastern Japan have been suspended on Tuesday, local media reported.

The East Japan Railway Company said: "The lines are suspended between Tokyo to Sendai, Tokyo to Niigata, and Tokyo to Nagano since 10.00 a.m," NHK reported.

The suspension was caused due to power outage, the company said.

