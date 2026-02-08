Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes for big win as polls open in national elections

Takaichi is hugely popular, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has struggled from funding and religious scandals. She called Sunday's snap elections hoping to turn that around.

She wants to make progress on a right-wing agenda that aims to boost Japan's economy and military capabilities as tensions grow with China. She also wants to nurture ties with her crucial US ally, and a sometimes unpredictable President Donald Trump.

The ultraconservative Takaichi, who took office as Japan's first female leader in October, pledged to “work, work, work,” and her style, which is seen as both playful and tough, has resonated with younger fans.