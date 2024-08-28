Jamaat-e-Islami supremo denies his party's involvement in attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Jamaat-e-Islami supremo Shafiqur Rahman has said that his party was not involved in attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and attributed the negative portrayal of the party to a "malicious" media campaign.

He also refuted allegations that the party was involved in anti-India activities in Bangladesh and asked India to provide proof if any.

Replying to a query on allegations of attack on Hindus in Bangladesh by Jamaat activists, Rahman refuted the allegations as "baseless".

The minority Hindu population has faced vandalisation of their business and properties and devastation of Hindu temples in the students’ violence that ensued for days following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5.

"We don't believe in the concept of minority and majority, we believe in unity. We don't consider Hindus as minorities, they are our brothers and friends in Bangladesh. We are with our Hindu brothers and we will stand by them," Rahman said.

Refuting allegations of attack on Hindu properties by the Jamaat cadres, Rahman said: "The activists and workers of Jamaat guarded the temples and houses of Hindus after August 5 so that no untoward incident takes place."

These are baseless allegations. The Jamaat activists and leaders have been doing everything to secure the Hindu community, he said.

"In the last 16 years you cannot show a single instance where Jamaat has captured or looted Hindu property, it is Awami League leaders who have done it and have blamed it on us. Jamaat believes that as citizens of Bangladesh, members of all the communities have equal rights in this country. Our Constitution guarantees it," he said.

"We have never tortured our Hindu brothers. They are our brothers and friends. The Hindus and other minority groups too are citizens of this country. Those who are spreading those allegations, let them prove any single one of them," he said.

Rahman attributed the negative portrayal of Jamaat-e-Islami to a malicious media campaign and noted that, despite being the worst sufferer of the atrocities committed by the Sheikh Hasina government over the past 15 years, “But still we are on the ground, and Jamaat still enjoys people’s support.”

When asked about perceptions that Jamaat has been involved in anti-India terrorist activities in Bangladesh, Rehman dismissed this as a “malicious campaign and wrong perception” that needs to be corrected.

“This perception that we are a militant organisation is completely wrong. It is high time this perception changes. We are not against any country; we are pro-Bangladesh and only interested in safeguarding the interests of our country,” he said.

Rehman also stated that if India can provide evidence of any anti-India terrorist activity by Jamaat, the party is ready to apologise.

“If we try to disturb our neighbour, can we live in peace?” he questioned.