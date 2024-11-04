Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Gandhi

BRISBANE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, underlining that this will contribute to strengthening India's ties with the Queensland state, promoting trade and serving the diaspora.

Jaishankar arrived in Australia on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to Singapore.

"Delighted to formally inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane today. It will contribute to strengthening India's ties with Queensland state, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages and serving the diaspora. Thank H.E Dr. Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland and Ministers @Ros_Bates_MP and @FionaSimpsonMP

for joining the inauguration ceremony," Jaishankar posted on X.

This is India’s fourth consulate in Australia. The rest are in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship".

He said that the Consulate General here is a realisation of a promise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the Indian community in Australia in the presence of his counterpart Anthony Albanese last year.

"It is an acknowledgement of the growing importance of the state of Queensland, which holds such an important place in many ways in our burgeoning ties," he said.

Jaishankar said his visits to Australia are also a reflection of the growing intensity of bilateral cooperation. "Our ties have undergone a transformation. I don't use that word lightly. The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) is one indication of that. It has certainly opened up huge trade opportunities for our countries. We hope to take that to the next level," he said.

The minister also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane on Monday. "His message of peace and harmony resonates through the world," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also met the Governor of Queensland in Brisbane on Monday.

"Pleased to meet H.E Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today. Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Queensland state," he posted on X.

Later, he visited Australia's Humanitarian Logistics Capability (HLC) warehouse for HADR supplies to the Pacific.

"Disaster relief in Indo-Pacific is an emerging element of our bilateral ties. Appreciate Australia’s support for delivery of relief material to Papua New Guinea in June 2024. HADR has also been an important element of QUAD endeavours," he said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under in the Australian Parliament House. He would also interact with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the business community, media and think tanks.

From Australia, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore where he will address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries.