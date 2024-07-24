Italian Air Force jet crashes during Ex Pitch Black in Australia, pilot safe

DARWIN: An Italian Air Force Eurofighter 2000 Typhoon jet crashed on Wednesday during the ongoing multi-nation Exercise Pitch Black - Australia's biggest international air combat training activity - after encountering an "unknown issue" during a training flight.

The Australian Air Force said in a statement issued later in the day that the pilot of the aircraft is safe and has been transported to hospital for precautionary checks after ejecting from the aircraft during flying operations.

"At 10:45am (local time) on Wednesday 24 July 2024, the pilot made contact with aircrew in the area via radio. Australian Defence Force personnel in Darwin and Tindal responded immediately, coordinating the location and recovery of the pilot. The pilot was transported to hospital in Darwin," the Australian Defence Ministry said in a statement on the incident.

Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, confirmed the pilot was uninjured, safe and in good spirits.

"Our defence personnel worked rapidly and efficiently to respond to this situation and worked to help recover the pilot. We train for these scenarios as part of all of our safety planning and I was pleased to see the integration of international personnel with our own to coordinate the search, rescue and recovery of the pilot to hospital within three hours," said Air Commodore Robinson.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprising of over 150 highly skilled air warriors including pilots, engineers, technicians, controllers and other subject matter experts, operating the formidable Su-30 MKI multirole fighters, the C -17 Globemaster and the IL-78 Air-to-Air Refuelling aircraft are also participating in the exercise which began from July 12 and will continue till August 2.

The ongoing edition of the exercise is the largest in its 43-year history, including participation of 20 countries, with over 140 aircraft and 4400 military personnel of various air forces.

"We are a few weeks into the exercise and we have all formed friendships both in the Northern Territory and internationally as we rehearse and practise these complex flying activities," said Air Commodore Robinson.

Meanwhile, the site, outside of the Darwin and Katherine flying areas, is now the subject of a safety investigation.