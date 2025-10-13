Begin typing your search...

    Israel's Netanyahu tells parliament he is 'committed to this peace'

    He added: “Today, the Jewish calendar marks the end of two years of war.”

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset as President Donald Trump and Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset listen, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem (AP) 

    DEIR AL-BALAH (GAZA STRIP): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday that he is “committed to this peace” in a speech to parliament.

    The ceasefire started on Friday and included the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for hostages. The later stages of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire are still being worked out, however.

