    Israel's emergency services say 4 people killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba

    The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel comes just days after the city's hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike.

    24 Jun 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Israeli soldiers and rescue teams search for survivors amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike that killed several people, in Beersheba, Israel, on June 24, ( AFP)

    DUBAI: Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba.

    The search and rescue team said they retrieved four bodies from one building in Beersheba and were searching for more.

