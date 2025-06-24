Begin typing your search...
Israel's emergency services say 4 people killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba
DUBAI: Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba.
The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel comes just days after the city's hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike.
The search and rescue team said they retrieved four bodies from one building in Beersheba and were searching for more.
