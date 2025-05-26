Begin typing your search...
Israeli strikes kill 40 people in northern Gaza Strip, health officials say
Fifteen people from the same family, including five women and two children, were killed in a strike on a home Monday, according to Shifa Hospital.
DEIR-AL-BALAH: Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 people in the northern Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.
Gaza's Health Ministry had earlier said that at least 25 people were killed in a strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City.
