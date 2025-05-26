Israeli strikes kill 40 people in northern Gaza Strip, health officials say

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorAPAP|26 May 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Flag of Isreal

    DEIR-AL-BALAH: Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 people in the northern Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

    Fifteen people from the same family, including five women and two children, were killed in a strike on a home Monday, according to Shifa Hospital.

    Gaza's Health Ministry had earlier said that at least 25 people were killed in a strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City.

