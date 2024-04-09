Israeli MP backs Netanyahu's Rafah operations strategy for "elimination of Hamas"

TEL AVIV: Boaz Bismuth, a member of the Israeli Knesset, backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy regarding operations in Rafah, saying that the objective is the "elimination of Hamas." Bismuth emphasised the necessity of targeting all areas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, to achieve this goal. He also highlighted the presence of Hamas leaders and combat units in Gaza, suggesting that Rafah may hold hostages, necessitating military action. "It's clear that if you don't act at all in the Gaza Strip, you cannot obtain the objectives, which is... the elimination of Hamas. The aggressors are in Gaza, probably (Hamas Leader Yahya) Sinawar is in Gaza.

The combat units that still can act as combat units stayed in Gaza. Probably the hostages are in Rafah," he said in response to an ANI question. "And that is why I have to go to Rafah because otherwise I cannot conclude the war," the Israeli Member of Parliament said, affirming, potential military operations in Rafah.

In addressing concerns about humanitarian considerations, Bismuth stressed Israel's commitment to safeguarding civilian populations. He asserted, "Humanitarian is a very important factor in the Israeli action and the old military manoeuver," underscoring the intention to provide safe corridors for civilians before any operation commences. Furthermore, Bismuth rebuffed assertions of initiating a war, emphasizing that Israel's actions are in response to aggression from Gaza. He refuted claims of a premeditated conflict, stating, "We're responding. We're not at war."

Responding to concerns about civilian casualties, Bismuth stressed Israel's commitment to humanitarian considerations, ensuring safe corridors for civilians before any operation. Despite international scrutiny, he clarified that Israel's actions aim to respond to aggression and protect its citizens, saying, "Humanitarian is a very important factor in the Israeli action and the old military manoeuver. And this is something I can guarantee." Netanyahu announced on Monday that he has scheduled the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to commence its long-awaited offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Times of Israel reported.

"Victory [over Hamas] requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen. There is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement, which didn't reveal the timing of the planned operation. The intention to carry out a significant offensive in Rafah has faced strong international resistance, notably from the US.

A recent video conference between American and Israeli officials to address the possibility of an IDF ground operation in Rafah was reportedly characterised by strained relations and allegations. Washington voiced substantial doubt regarding Israel's intentions to conduct operations in the southernmost city of Gaza, according to Times of Israel. In Monday's video statement, Netanyahu said that there could be no victory without an operation in the city. "We are constantly working to achieve our goal," Netanyahu said, adding, "primarily releasing all of our hostages and achieving total victory over Hamas."