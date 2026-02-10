Israeli minister calls West Bank measures 'de facto sovereignty,' says no future Palestinian state

Widespread condemnation

The measures further erode the Palestinian Authority's limited powers, and it's unclear the extent to which it can oppose them.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Mahmoud Abbas' cabinet “instructed all public and private Palestinian institutions not to engage with these Israeli measures and to strictly adhere to Palestinian laws and regulations in force.”

A group of eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries expressed their “absolute rejection” of the measures, calling them in a joint statement Monday illegal and warning they would “fuel violence and conflict in the region.”

Israel's pledge not to annex the West Bank is embedded in its diplomatic agreements with some of those countries and renewed warnings that it was a “red line” for the Emirates led Israel to shelve some high-level discussions on the matter last year.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely concerned” by the measures.

“They are driving us further and further away from a two-State solution and from the ability of the Palestinian authority and the Palestinian people to control their own destiny," his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday.