Begin typing your search...

    Israeli military says it is expanding strikes against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites

    Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said residents of the Bekaa Valley must immediately evacuate areas where Hezbollah is storing weapons.

    ByAPAP|23 Sep 2024 1:13 PM GMT
    Israeli military says it is expanding strikes against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites
    X

    Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday’s Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon (AP)

    JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it is widening an aerial offensive against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon.

    The military said Monday that it was expanding its airstrikes to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon's eastern border, after targeting more than 300 sites in southern Lebanon.

    Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said residents of the Bekaa Valley must immediately evacuate areas where Hezbollah is storing weapons.

    HezbollahIsraeli militaryLebanon
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick