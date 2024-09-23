Israeli military says it is expanding strikes against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it is widening an aerial offensive against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The military said Monday that it was expanding its airstrikes to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon's eastern border, after targeting more than 300 sites in southern Lebanon.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said residents of the Bekaa Valley must immediately evacuate areas where Hezbollah is storing weapons.