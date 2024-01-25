Begin typing your search...

Israeli military hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The IDF said that it hit a "number of hotspots" in southern Lebanon to remove a "threat."

25 Jan 2024
Israeli military hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Representative Image (Reuters)

TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked a series of terrorist infrastructures and military buildings belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the Yaron region of southern Lebanon in a combined attack of Air Force fighter jets and artillery on Wednesday.

