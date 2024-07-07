Israeli man injured in Hezbollah rocket attack

TEL AVIV: A 28-year-old Israeli man in the Lower Galilee was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries during Hezbollah's rocket barrage this morning.

MDA said the man was fully conscious and taken to Tiberias for treatment in serious and stable condition.

Hezbollah claimed it was targeting a military facility near Tiberias.

On Saturday night, an Israeli airstrike in the northern Lebanese city of Baalbek killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key figure in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit.