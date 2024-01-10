Begin typing your search...

Israeli forces kill senior Hezbollah commander Ali Hossein Barji

Ali, said the IDF, led dozens of operations using explosive and drones against Israel and IDF forces

ByANIANI|10 Jan 2024 11:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-10 11:15:28.0  )
Israeli forces kill senior Hezbollah commander Ali Hossein Barji
X

Representative Image 

TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has confirmed that on Tuesday it eliminated in an air strike the commander of Hezbollah's southern Lebanon region air unit Ali Hossein Barji.

Ali, said the IDF, led dozens of operations using explosive and drones against Israel and IDF forces, including an attack on the IDF's Northern Command headquarters earlier on Tuesday.

Tel AvivIsrael-Hamas WarPalestine live updatesIsrael-Hamas updatesIsrael Hamas NewsHezbollah CommanderIsraeli ForcesWorld
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X