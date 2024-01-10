Begin typing your search...
Israeli forces kill senior Hezbollah commander Ali Hossein Barji
TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has confirmed that on Tuesday it eliminated in an air strike the commander of Hezbollah's southern Lebanon region air unit Ali Hossein Barji.
Ali, said the IDF, led dozens of operations using explosive and drones against Israel and IDF forces, including an attack on the IDF's Northern Command headquarters earlier on Tuesday.
