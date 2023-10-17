Israeli air force targets Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon

TEL AVIV: The Israeli Air Force said that it has struck "terror targets and military infrastructure" of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to gunfire towards Israel on Monday.

Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel."

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Defence Force said that several military posts on the Lebanon border had come under gunfire. In addition, an anti-tank guided missile targeted a tank, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the soldiers retaliated with artillery fire against the sources of the fire. IDF stated that no casualty occurred due to the firing, according to The Times of Israel report.

Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces said, "In case you missed it: (18:05) Shots were fired toward an IDF tank and posts--along the Lebanese border. The IDF responded with artillery fire. (19:49-21:04) Multiple sirens sounded in the areas surrounding Gaza. (21:42) Sirens sounded in the city of Tel Aviv. For 10 days straight, the State of Israel has felt, heard, and personally been attacked by Hamas' terrorism."

In another post shared on X, Israel Air Force said that the head of the Shura Council of Hamas Osama Mazini was killed in an airstrike. According to the Israeli Air Force, Mazini directed terrorist activities against Israel.

Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "The IAF and ISA killed Osama Mazini, the head of the Shura Council of Hamas terroist organization in the Gaza Strip. Mazini was responsible for Hamas prisoners and directed terrorist activities against Israel."

On Monday, Israel announced it would evacuate people living in the north of the country in the area up to two kilometres from the border from Lebanon and relocate them to state-funded guest houses.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of Israel's Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Defence Forces announced the implementation of a plan, The IDF in a statement posted on X stated that 28 communities have been included in the plan that has been approved by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The IDF noted that the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities regarding the decision.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF stated, "A short while ago, the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities on to the decision. The plan will be implemented by the heads of the local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense." "The 28 communities included in the plan are: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma'ayan Baruch, Bara'm, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir'on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu'a, Ya'ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari't, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi," it added.

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force took to X to state that it had attacked the military infrastructure of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to the shooting that was carried out in Israeli territory on Sunday morning.

At least one civilian was killed yesterday after six anti-tank guided missiles were fired towards an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, according to The Times of Israel report.

Nine rockets were further also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north, and adjacent towns.

However, there were no reports of any casualties.