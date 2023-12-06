Israel urges international action to get 138 hostages freed

TEL AVIV: Israel's Army Spokesman Daniel Hagari on Wednesday confirmed there are still 138 hostages being held in Gaza, and called on the international community to do more to secure their release, the media reported.

"Our intelligence has been monitoring the situation of our hostages, and I can say with absolute certainty that every moment in Hamas captivity endangers their lives," Hagari said in a press briefing as quoted by BBC report.

“Every day, every hour, every minute is critical." The Spokesman added that the international community "must take action", and that the Red Cross must have access to the hostages, BBC reported.

"The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will do everything in its power to bring them home. We call on others to do the same," Hagari said.

A total of 110 hostages taken during the October 7 attacks on Israel have been released -- 78 were freed during a six-day ceasefire at the end of November as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas.