Israel to intensify attacks on Lebanon: Military chief

JERUSALEM: Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that Israel is about to intensify its airstrikes on Lebanon.

"We should not give Hezbollah a rest" and "should keep on working with full force," Halevi said in a statement.

"Today we will accelerate the offensive operation," he said, adding that Israel will also continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, the Israeli army launched intensive airstrikes on villages and towns in Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to launch retaliatory missile strikes targeting several Israeli military targets in northern Israel.

According to Lebanese officials, the death toll from intensive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday has reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries totalling 1,835, whereas about 16,500 residents in Lebanon have been displaced to Beirut and other areas in the country.

The two sides resumed crossfire on Tuesday, with Israeli forces unleashing another wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon's Beqaa region and several areas in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah attacking several airports, headquarters, and sites in northern Israel with artillery and missiles.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border, raising concerns of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.