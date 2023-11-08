Israel targets chidren's hospital with further bombing: Gaza Health Ministry

TEL AVIV: Gaza Health Minister on Wednesday said that Israel has targeted the Al-Rantisi specialised hospital for children.

The ministry said that the direct targeting of the hospital has claimed the lives of four people while injuring 70 others including in-patients, medical staff, and the internally displaced persons who were taking refuge inside the hospital.

It said that targeting of the hospital focused on the Oncology and Hematology departments established by the American Palestine Children's Relief Society.

The Gaza health ministry said that targeting the hospital and calling for its evacuation threatens the lives of 15 children who are on life support at the Oncology and Hematology Center.

It said that the bombing also threatened the lives of 38 people who attend the only artificial kidney department designated for children in the Gaza.

It said that the attack has put the lives of thousands of patients, medical staff, and IDPs at risk of death. The bombing also included basic means of life in the hospital, such as water tanks and solar energy panels.

The Gaza health ministry said that the hospital provides treatment services to about 3,000 children suffering from cancer in the Gaza.

It said that the Israeli armed forces were repeatedly contacting the medical teams and calling on them to evacuate the hospital.

It said that the hospital staff, in turn, affirmed their refusal to evacuate and remain in their places to treat children in the hospital.