Israel strikes Hamas facility located inside UNRWA complex

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military struck a Hamas command and control centre located in a UN complex in central Gaza on Sunday night which served as a staging ground for multiple attacks against ground forces and humanitarian efforts, the Israel Defence Forces said. Meanwhile, the army said three soldiers were killed and 11 injured in a rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing earlier in the day.

The command and control facility was used as a staging ground for multiple attacks on Israeli troops in Gaza's central corridor in recent weeks. Furthermore, the forward operations base was used to carry out attacks on humanitarian efforts trying to increase the distribution of aid to the Strip's civilians.

From the command and control centre, Hamas oversaw the supply of weapons to dozens of terrorists, including those operating in nearby terror tunnels.

Fighter jets launched a precise strike on the facility inside a compound belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The command and control centre is no longer operational.

"Hamas intentionally positioned the command and control position within the vicinity of an active UNRWA location, jeopardizing the Gazan civilians taking refuge there," the IDF said.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically exploits the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terrorist activities against the State of Israel," the army added.

Earlier in the day, Hamas fired a barrage of 10 rockets at the Kerem Shalom crossing, killing three soldiers and injuring 11 more. According to the IDF, the rockets were fired from a launcher positioned at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and in close proximity to an area where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in tents.

Of all the Gaza border crossings, Kerem Shalom is equipped to handle the most humanitarian aid trucks on a daily basis. After the attack, Israel closed the crossing.

The three soldiers killed were identified as Staff Sgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, from Ra'anana, Staff Sgt. Ido Testa, 19, from Jerusalem and Staff Sgt. Tal Shavit, 21, from Kfar Giladi.

Ten of the injured soldiers were taken to the Soroka Hospital in Beer-Sheva. A Soroka spokesperson said three were in serious condition, two were in moderate condition, and five suffered minor injuries.