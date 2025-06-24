Israel says it agreed to Trump's proposal for bilateral ceasefire, vows to respond forcefully to any violation

TEL AVIV: Israel on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to "respond forcefully" in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for "their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

In a statement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

Israel's announcement comes after Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East. The statement comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet on Monday night (local time).

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad attended the meeting. According to the statement, Israel has removed a double existential threat on the nuclear issue and ballistic missiles.

The Israel PM's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet last night, together with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the Director of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more. Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat - on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles."

According to the statement, the IDF achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets.

The statement said, "In the last several days, the IDF has also severely struck regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of militants from the Basij, the terrorist regime's instrument of repression, and eliminated an additional senior nuclear scientist."

People of Israel have been advised to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified, and expressed solidarity with those who lost their loved ones.

According to the statement, Israel, in its 'Operation Rising Lion', made historic achievements. The statement released by the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified.

Our hearts are with the families that have lost loved ones and we send our best wishes for a full recovery to those who have been wounded." "In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers.

This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel," it added.Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire." In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War," he stated. The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion".

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region.