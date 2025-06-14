Begin typing your search...

    Israel says Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel, injuring 10 people

    The paramedic service added that several people are still trapped.

    DUBAI: Israel's paramedic service says an Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel early Saturday morning, injuring 10 people.

    Eli Bin, director of the Magen David Adom, told Israel's Channel 12 that one woman was in severe condition. The paramedic service added that several people are still trapped.

