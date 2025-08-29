Begin typing your search...

    Israel says bodies of 2 hostages returned as military begins Gaza City offensive

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the bodies of Ilan Weiss of Kibbutz Be'eri and another unnamed hostage were returned to Israel.

    GAZA CITY: Israel on Friday said its military had recovered the bodies of two hostages, including an Israeli man who was killed in the Oct 7 attack that sparked the war.

    Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants almost 22 months ago, roughly 50 remain in Gaza including 20 that Israel believes to be alive.

