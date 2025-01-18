Israel releases list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM: Israel's justice ministry has published a list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners who are to be released under the ceasefire deal pausing the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The list came hours after Israel's full Cabinet approved the ceasefire deal.

The ministry said the Palestinian prisoners will be released no earlier than 4 pm local time on Sunday, the day the exchange is set to begin.

The list includes members of Hamas and Islamic militant groups, some of whom are serving life sentences and are convicted of serious offences such as murder.

The list did not appear to include Marwan Barghouti (64), the highest-profile prisoner held by Israel and seen by many Palestinians as a prime candidate to become their president in the future.

Barghouti was a leader in the West Bank during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

Hamas has demanded that Israel release him as part of any ceasefire agreement, a possibility Israeli officials have ruled out.