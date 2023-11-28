Israel receives list of Israeli hostages set to be released today

TEL AVIV: Israel has received the list of Israeli hostages to be released today by Hamas as part of the extended truce agreement reached on Monday, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Israel Prime Minister's office. The Israel Prime Minister's Office stated that the list of hostages is currently being reviewed and "notices are being delivered at this time" to the families of those set to be released after more than 50 days of being held hostage in Gaza.

The announcement did not mention the number of hostages set to be released today. Since Friday, 50 Israeli hostages have been released as part of an initial deal four-day truce agreement, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the initial truce agreement, Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasised that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported. Furthermore, Hamas also released 17 Thais, one Philippines national and one dual Russian-Israeli national. Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the temporary truce by two days, paving the way for the release of some 20 more people held hostage by Hamas.

Earlier, the Israeli government approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is conducted.

Taking to X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Announcement from the Prime Minister's Office: The Government has approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out."

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that 84-year-old Ema Evraham was released from Hamas captivity. He said that Evraham was taken to hospital in critical condition. He said that Elma was kept in a harsh condition.

In a video posted on X, Daniel Hagari said, "Last night, Elma Evraham was released from Hamas captivity. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Elma is 84 years old. She's a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother. During the Hamas massacre of October 7th, Elma was taken hostage by savage terrorists. She was dragged into Gaza on the back of a motorbike. Elma was in Hamas captivity for 51 days and nights." "She was kept in a harsh condition. She was denied life saving medication. She was not visited by the Red Cross. When she was released from captivity, she was in a critical condition," he added.

Daniel Hagari called on international organization, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to use very tool at their disposal to gain access to hostages in Gaza and ensure that they get medical care they need. "Elma is a reminder of her critical mission. Now she's home. She's being taken care of, but who's taking care of other hostages in Gaza? Over 150 of our hostages, men, women, children, babies, who's taking care of them? Who is holding a 10 month old baby, Kfir Bibas. I'll tell you, ruthless terrorists, are holding him hostage in Gaza," Daniel Hagari said.

"We call on the international organization, especially the Red Cross to use every tool at their disposal to gain access to our hostages, to make sure they're receiving the medical care they need," he added. While posting the video on X, IDF stated, "Elma was in Hamas captivity for 51 days and nights. She was kept in a harsh condition. She was denied lifesaving medication. She was not visited by the Red Cross." A message for the @ICRC from IDF Spokesperson RAdm.

Daniel Hagari:" In the video, Hagari asserted that Israel Defence Forces will continue to fight until all the hostages are released from captivity. He said, "Our hostages are not lost. We won't sit around and hope they're found. We will rescue our hostages at all costs. It is our duty. It is moral responsibility of the Israeli defense forces. It's why we fight and why we must keep on fighting until all our hostages are home."