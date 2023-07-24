Begin typing your search...
Israel Police seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from greenhouse
A man was arrested when he arrived to take care of the seedlings.
TEL AVIV [Israel]: Israeli Police has seized more than 800 marijuana plants from a greenhouse in the Lachish region near Ashdod.
Police also seized 7 kg of a substance suspected of being a bulk drug, as well as equipment for the cultivation and maintenance of the plants.
