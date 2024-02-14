Israel launches widespread airstrikes in Lebanon after rocket fire

JERUSALEM: An Israeli woman was killed and eight others were wounded as a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon slammed into Safed and an army base in the northern city, the military and medical officials said, according to a media report.

In response to the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched “widespread” airstrikes in Lebanon, Times of Israel reported.

There was no immediate claim for the rocket fire, although it is believed to have been carried out by the Hezbollah, which has been launching daily rocket, missile, and drone attacks on northern Israel in recent months, saying it is doing so in support of the Hamas in Gaza, against whom Israel is waging war.

The IDF and Safed’s municipality said rockets hit an army base in the area, some 13 km from the Lebanon border.

Several hours later, the IDF said fighter jets were carrying out a “widespread” wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, Times of Israel reported.