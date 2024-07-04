Israel increases quota for foreign workers by 14,300

Israel's Committee of Directors General on Foreign Workers, chaired by the Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yossi Shelley, approves an additional quota for up to 14,300 more foreign workers to come to Israel in order to fill the labour shortage caused by the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. This is in addition to a previous increase in the quota of 98,400 foreign workers.

The 14,300 will work in the following fields:

A quota of 2,750 foreign workers for nursing institutions under the supervision of the Health Ministry A quota of 1,550 workers for nursing institutions under the supervision of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry A quota of 5,000 foreign workers for the transportation infrastructure sub-sector A quota of 5,000 workers for the renovation contractor sub-sector.