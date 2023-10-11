Israel-Hamas Conflict: Nearly 1,000 people killed, 5000 others injured in Gaza

TEL AVIV: Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces has said it has killed some 1,500 terrorists in Israeli territory after Hamas launched an attack on Israeli border communities, The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Defence Forces said that it targeted Hamas's "aerial detection capabilities" in Gaza.

According to the IDF, the terror group had a network of network of cameras, hidden inside solar water heaters across the Strip in order to track and monitor Israeli aircraft. "Yesterday, within a few minutes during a focused sortie, the IAF struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas's ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft," The Times of Israel quoted the military as saying. In an update posted on X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that dozens of warplanes attacked more than 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night.

"Dozens of warplanes attacked over 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night. Among other things, the planes attacked two bank branches used by the terrorist organization Hamas to finance terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground terrorist tunnel in the territory of the Gaza Strip and two operational headquarters used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terrorism to the State of Israel," IDF posted on X.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus on Wednesday said that 1200 Israelis were killed and more than 2,700 wounded and emphasised that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute mission in Gaza.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacre Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The dead toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis.The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

The IDF spokesperson said that the about 300000 soldiers have been deployed at Gaza border and claimed that they would ensure that the Hamas will not have any military capabilities at the end of war.

In a live video posted on X, Lieutenant Colonel Conricus added, "We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 300000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens."

As part of the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighters struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood--a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks. This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck."