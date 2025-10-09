Israel, Hamas agree to 'first phase' of Trump's peace plan

JERUSALEM: Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of US President Donald Trump's peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, in a major breakthrough in the two-year-old war.

Under the plan, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, “With God's help we will bring them all home.” Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of the plan, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza.

Here's the latest:

Hamas official says some 2,000 prisoners to be released

A senior Hamas official has said five border crossings will be opened for aid to flow into the Gaza Strip, some 2,000 prisoners will be released and Israeli troops will withdraw from heavily populated areas as part of the US-mediated deal to end the two-year war.

Osama Hamdan told the pan-Arab Al-Araby TV that 250 prisoners serving long sentences will be released in addition to 1,700 who were taken prisoner during the war in Gaza.

“We have put the names of all the commanders that we want released,” Hamdan said.

“The Israelis should withdraw from all heavily populated areas especially Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah and north Gaza,” he added.

The Israeli army is expected to start withdrawing on Friday but it could start as early as late Thursday, Hamdan said.

Gaza paramedic: Peace plan is a 'moment of joy'

The head of paramedics in northern Gaza says the agreement between Israel and Hamas is a “moment of joy” because it means an end to the relentless bloodshed and killings that have claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Fares Afana said his team's priority is to remove bodies from under the rubble and on the roads which were inaccessible during intense bombings.

“After two years of this genocide, injustice and oppression, we are physically and psychologically tired,” he added. “Only now after the ceasefire announcement, we can cry for our colleagues who were killed.”

Israeli tanks fire to push back crowds of Palestinians hoping to go home

Israeli tanks deployed on the main coastal road in Gaza have fired several rounds to push back a crowd of displaced Palestinians gathering there in hopes of returning to their homes in the north of the territory.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has not yet been ratified by the Israeli government and is yet to take effect. But hundreds of Palestinians have gathered on the coastal road at the intersection between north and south Gaza, in an apparent rush to return to their homes north.

Israeli military operations that began in late August in north Gaza has forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee south. The military had warned Palestinians against returning north, calling it a “dangerous combat zone.” It urged Gaza residents to wait until further notice.

In an Associated Press video, smoke was seen rising over the wide coastal al-Rashid road, as two tanks deployed to block access to the north. People fled to avoid what appeared to be gunfire over their heads.

The next steps expected in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to convene his Security Cabinet late Thursday to approve the ceasefire. The entire parliament will then meet to approve the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Both the ceasefire deal and the release of prisoners are expected to pass with wide margins, even if far right ministers vote against it.

After the approval, Israel will publish a list of the prisoners expected to be released. Victims of attacks carried out by the prisoners will have 24 hours to petition the Israeli Supreme Court to halt the releases if they object.

Although petitions are expected, the Supreme Court has never intervened to halt a prisoner release in previous deals, said Amichai Cohen, a senior fellow at the Jerusalem think tank Israel Democracy Institute and an expert in national security law.

Thousands of observant Jews rejoice in Jerusalem

Thousands of observant Jews have streamed into Jerusalem's old city to mark the holiday of Sukkot at the Wall, with extra rejoicing for the upcoming release of the hostages in Gaza.

“God is making miracles, we know from the past. But today we saw it,” said Avi Kozman, who was holding Sukkot's traditional palm branch after receiving the Priestly Blessing, or Birkat Kohanim.

Sukkot explicitly encourages Jews to rejoice, and many in the jubilant crowds that broke into spontaneous dancing by Jerusalem's old walls saw divine intervention in the timing of the announcement.

“We always see his hand in the salvation he gives us,” said Hindel Berman as she returned from prayer with her son. The New Jersey resident had come to Jerusalem to mark Sukkot. She called the announcement an answer to the prayers she'd been fervently making since October 7.

“We were screaming and singing last night,” she said.

Violence breaks out in Pakistan ahead of pro-Palestinian march

Dozens of people were wounded early Thursday, ahead of a planned pro-Palestinian march to Islamabad, when violence broke out in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after police launched a raid on the headquarters of the Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Video and photos released by the party showed several injured supporters lying on the floor of a mosque near its headquarters. There was no immediate comment from the police.

The latest clashes erupted a day before the group was scheduled to stage a sit-in near the US embassy in the capital. The unrest also came just hours before Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in fighting in Gaza.

Exhausted Palestinians welcome peace deal with mix of hope and scepticism

Exhausted and hardened by months of brutal bombings, some Palestinians were sceptical yet impatient to see the first phase of the Trump peace plan come into effect, just hours after the agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced.

Paramedic Saeed Awad said he was first sceptical about the possibility of a ceasefire because of previous failed attempts to end the war.

"They all ended in failure. So we didn't really pay attention to this (round),” he said.

When he first heard the news, Awad said, he had to check with others, seeking confirmation.

“We have been in this war and in this suffering for two years,” Awad said.

Alaa Abd Rabbo, displaced from northern Gaza to Deir al-Balah, said the ceasefire deal is “a Godsend day of relief.”

He said he has been displaced from his home several times, to different parts of Gaza.

“We are tired. We have been displaced and this is the day we have been waiting for,” Abd Rabbo said. “We want to go home, to tend to our affairs, to check on our homes. Even though there are no more homes, but we still want to go home."

Journalists in Gaza City celebrate peace deal

In Gaza City, where bombings had been heard in the early hours of Thursday before news of the deal, a few journalists roamed the dark streets of the city, shouting in jubilation that “the war has ended,” according to a video they posted on social media.

The journalists, laughing and jumping, shouted that most people who remained in the city have no internet and needed to be woken up to hear the news.

In the south of Gaza, a group of young men lifted another journalist on their shoulders as he broadcast the news to his channel, celebrating the ceasefire.

The men also performed a traditional Palestinian dance, Debka, on the streets, while singing.