Israel denies agreeing to Lebanon ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israel denied on Thursday that it has agreed to a ceasefire with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Lebanese political parties.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that "the report on a ceasefire is untrue."

The office said that Netanyahu "didn't even respond to" the ceasefire proposal, which was brokered by the United States and France.

Also on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not consider a truce, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There won't be a ceasefire," he wrote on social media platform X. He said the country would continue its fight against Hezbollah "until victory and until residents could return to their homes in the north."