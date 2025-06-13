Israel attacks Iran's nuclear, missile sites, prompting Iranian drone-strike retaliation

DUBAI: Air raid sirens sounded over Jordan's capital Friday as Iranian drones were inbound to target Israel in retaliation for Israel's strikes on Iran. Jordanian state media said the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space.

State news agency quoted an unnamed senior military official as saying that the interceptions were carried out based on military assessments indicating that the missiles and drones were likely to fall within Jordanian territory, including populated areas, posing a potential threat to civilian safety.

The official added that the Jordan Armed Forces are operating “around the clock to defend the country's borders by land, sea, and air and will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace under any circumstances.”

The Israeli military said it was intercepting drones outside Israeli territory.

Two Iraqi security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation said that more than 100 drones launched from Iran toward Israel were tracked crossing Iraqi airspace.

Residents of Iraq's Diyala province, which borders Iran, reported hearing the sound of aircraft and explosions from strikes inside Iranian territory early Friday. Some later said they saw drones launched from Iran heading toward Israel.