Iran's first vice president appointed president by supreme leader after helicopter crash kills Raisi
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday.
DUBAI: Iran's supreme leader has appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as country's acting president after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.
Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in the message.
