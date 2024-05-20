Begin typing your search...

Iran's first vice president appointed president by supreme leader after helicopter crash kills Raisi

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday.

ByPTIPTI|20 May 2024 8:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-20 08:46:08.0  )
Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber 

DUBAI: Iran's supreme leader has appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as country's acting president after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.

Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in the message.

