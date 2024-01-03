Iranian oppn leader creates history by attending Israeli Parliament meeting

TEL AVIV: Iranian opposition member Vahid Beheshti has created history by becoming the first leader from the Islamic Republic to address a meeting of the Israeli Knesset, or Parliament.



In the historic meeting of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC) on Tuesday, Beheshti became the first ever Iranian opposition leader to address Parliament as Ministers, Members of Knesset, security, diplomatic and political leaders presented “day after” plans and spoke about how to turn a victory on the battlefield into something more permanent.

In his address, Beheshti said: "Soon you will have to deal with the elephant in the room, which is the Iranian government, and you should not be afraid of attacking Iranian bases in Iran. This is the only language they understand.”

The Iranian opposition figure who is based in London rose to prominence after completing a 72-day hunger strike followed by a sit-in last month, calling on the British government to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terror organization.

“The good news is that you have an army of 80 million Iranians who are thirsty for freedom and democracy, who since 2009 have been trying to overthrow the government but have not yet succeeded, because of the barbaric violence of the Iranian regime," Beheshti said.

He said that if Israel support the Iranian people, the regime will lower the head of the octopus and everyone will experience peace.

“The Iranian government is at its greatest weakness in 44 years. They were aware of the attack on the 7th of October in advance, they thought that after the terrible attack they would achieve a total ceasefire within two months, but it did not happen.

"Help us overthrow the government, try to imagine what the Middle East would look like without the Iranian government, just imagine," he added.