Iran, US hold indirect talks in Oman; America's military leader in Mideast joins talks

The presence of US Navy Adm Brad Cooper, head of the military's Central Command, in his dress uniform at the talks in Muscat, the Omani capital, on Friday served as a reminder that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships were now off the coast of Iran in the Arabian Sea.

President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good” talks on Iran and said more were planned for early next week. But he kept up the pressure, warning that if the country didn't make a deal over its nuclear programme, “the consequences are very steep”.

“Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly as they should,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to his Florida golf club late Friday. He suggested Iran was willing to “do more” than in previous talks but did not give details.

Asked how long he was willing to wait for a deal, Trump said: “We have plenty of time. If you remember Venezuela, we waited around for a while. We're in no rush." The Trump administration built up a huge military presence in the Caribbean Sea in the months before a US raid captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on the programme after earlier sending the carrier to the region amid Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands of others detained in the Islamic Republic.