Iran, Netherlands discuss regional situation, development of ties

TEHRAN: Iran and the Netherlands exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East and the development of Iran's ties with European countries.

In a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed to the stances adopted by some Western countries on Israel's "crimes" in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that these countries, instead of condemning Israel's "crimes and terrorist actions," constantly called on Iran to exercise self-restraint, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Pezeshkian said that Iran, hoping to see the coming to fruition of the efforts to achieve a truce in Gaza, had refrained from giving an immediate response to Israel's "terrorist crime and violation of its national sovereignty."

On his country's recent missile attack against Israel, the president said the strike was precisely aimed at "reining in its brutality and preventing its bids to expand its crimes and attacks in the region."

By the missile operation, Pezeshkian said, Iran also aimed to contribute to the achievement of ceasefires and restoration of peace and calm in the region, adding that the military action was conducted in accordance with the United Nations Charter, adhering to legal international frameworks, and was exclusively directed at military targets.

He stressed that the Iranian government sought to resolve issues such as the nuclear one through dialogue and improve its relations with neighbours and other countries, including the European ones.

The Dutch prime minister, for his part, said, "We deeply believe that the Middle East region has no more capacity for further tension. Thus, we have called on all parties to refrain from expanding and deepening tension and conflict."

Schoof said his country welcomed the Iranian government's approach to promoting relations with European states, highlighting the necessity to take "palpable" steps to that end.

