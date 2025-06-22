Iran fires several missiles at Israel after US strikes on its nuclear sites: Reports

CHENNAI: An Israeli rescue service reported that Iranian missiles struck northern and central Israel after US airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites overnight.

Missiles were seen over Jerusalem early Sunday, triggering air raid sirens and explosions. Many of the missiles were intercepted, but loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli military forces activated air defenses, and at least 20 people were injured, according to rescue services and media reports.

The United States attacked three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's war aimed at destroying the Iranian nuclear programme in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe that prompted fears of a wider regional conflict as Tehran accused Washington of launching "a dangerous war.”

US President Donald Trump asserted that Iran's key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” in an address to the nation from the White House.

Iran has warned of “everlasting consequences” after President Donald Trump claimed the US attacks “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the time for diplomacy had passed and that his country had the right to defend itself.

“The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far reaching implications of its act of aggression,” he said at a news briefing at a conference in Turkiye in the first comments by a high-ranking Iranian official since the strikes.

Araghchi also said that “there is no red line” that the US has not crossed — and that "the most dangerous one was what happened only last night when they crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities only.”

He added that he will be travelling to Moscow later on Sunday to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the US enters its regional war with Israel.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran confirmed that attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted that its nuclear programme will not be stopped.

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said there were no immediate signs of radioactive contamination at the three locations following the strikes.

(With Associated Press inputs)