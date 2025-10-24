Inside Canada’s violent underworld: Gang wars, ISI links are fuelling transnational violence

NEW DELHI: The shooting of Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon in Canada signals the rise of gang wars in the country. Over the last couple of years, multiple incidents such as the shooting have been reported, indicating that these wars have become a nightmare for the security officials in Canada.

The gang wars are not just playing out in Canada, but in the United States as well. Officials say that one of the main reasons for these wars escalating is the split between gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Earlier this month owing to the split, Harry Boxer who was running the Bishnoi gang from abroad was shot at in California.

Both the shootings, in Canada and the US, were claimed by Goldy Brar gang member Rohit Godara. Central Intelligence agencies say that these wars are only going to escalate as the rivalry between the two gangs that once worked together has only worsened.

These gangs continue to thrive for multiple reasons. First and foremost most gangsters have the backing of the ISI, which uses them to further its Khalistan agenda. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its probe learnt that these ISI-backed gangs work in tandem with these Khalistani elements, who have managed to find a safe haven in Canada. For years, Canada has avoided dealing with the problem.

However after Mark Carney became Prime Minister, ties with India have been reset. Both countries are working towards solving this problem. It is a good start says one official, while also adding that these things, however, take time.

The nexus between these gangs and the ISI dates back a long time. The ISI had been using these gang initially only to further their narcotics and arms trade. It was later on that they were roped in to help the Khalistan movement. The gangsters who are living under the patronage of the ISI in countries such as Canada, arrange for men to carry out terror attacks.

Further the ISI advises these gangsters who are wanted in India to leave the country and take refuge in Canada. To ensure that they are protected, the ISI has roped in the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to do the job. For these gangs to operate abroad it is impossible to do so without the patronage of the SFJ. The members of the SFJ are politically well-connected and this helps the gangsters.

In a recent chargesheet the NIA accused the Canada-based Goldy Brar, Ankit Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh of orchestrating bomb attacks on the Warehouse Club and Human Club in Gurugram, Haryana. The NIA noted that this was part of a larger conspiracy and the accused persons have carried out the act at the behest of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

While these persons are a major menace for India, they have started becoming extremely problematic for Canada and the US too. These gangsters are no longer carrying out operations covertly, but are currently out on the streets. The recent shootings in Canada and the US and also the fact that the Kaps Cafe had been attacked twice, is proof of how the violence has spilt out on to the streets.

Indian officials say that the gang wars are only set to intensify and there is a lot that Canada would need to do. More importantly this issue would need to be dealt with an iron fist in the interest of Canada’s security. Unlike in the past, these gangsters are not just using Canada as a safe haven. Earlier they would take shelter in Canada and run their narcotics trade and extortion rackets in India. Today, it has hit the streets of Canada and the fact that there is a full blown rivalry between the Bishnoi and Brar gangs has only made matters worse in terms of internal security.