Indonesia announces 3 presidential candidate pairs for 2024 polls

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Election Commission (KPU) announced three presidential candidate pairs who will contest the 2024 general elections.

"Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar; Ganjar Pranowo and Muhammad Mahfud; Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been declared eligible as presidential and vice-presidential candidate pairs for the 2024 presidential election," KPU Commissioner Idham Holik told reporters here.

Baswedan is a former Governor of Jakarta and his running mate Iskandar is the chairman of the National Awakening Party, which has a strong historical connection with the country's largest Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

Meanwhile, Pranowo is the former Governor of East Java, the second most populous province in Indonesia.

He runs with Mahfud, who is currently serving as the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia.

Subianto, who is the incumbent Defence Minister, is running for the third time after previously losing to President Joko Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

His running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the eldest son of President Widodo.

With more than 200 million eligible voters to cast their ballots, the general elections are scheduled for February 14, 2024.

On the day, voters will not only vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates but also legislators and councilors at both national and regional levels.

Widodo is ineligible to run for a third term due to the term limits established by the Indonesian constitution.



