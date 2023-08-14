Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul appointed to Order of British Columbia

TORONTO: An Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul is among the 14 people who have been named to the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition and an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

Daljit Thind of Thind Properties is one of Vancouver's premier real-estate developers and collaborates with the cities and non-profit organisations to offer low-cost rental apartments, thereby addressing a crucial housing shortage.

“This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations," said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

Born and raised at Rachian village in Ludhiana, Thind moved to Burnaby in 1990.

However, he was unable to get credentialled to pursue his desired career as a pharmacist and needed financial assistance to support his family.

A Canadian friend helped him secure employment as a tile layer, which allowed him to learn about the construction industry.

"Today, he is responsible for over $4 billion in development and more than 1,000 jobs throughout Greater Vancouver," a British Columbia government statement read.

According to his website profile, Thind is one of British Columbia's first Indo-Canadian developers to build high rises.

"His buyers come from all walks of life and symbolise the aspirations of the diverse residents in the neighbourhood. He continues to strive for equitable access to real estate, especially for newcomers, by advocating for increased housing density," the award statement read.

Thind will also be honoured for his philanthropic works in areas that include mental health, education, housing, sport and women’s rights.

"He is a strong proponent of providing aid to the less fortunate and has contributed millions toward initiatives, such as supporting refugee families, providing meals for underprivileged children and preserving Indigenous culture, as well as aiding in programs to combat domestic violence and to help newcomers get settled," the statement said.

Apart from Thind, 'Deadpool' and 'Free Guy' actor Ryan Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, will also receive the honour.

The Order of British Columbia investiture ceremony will be held at Government House in Victoria in the late fall.

Established in 1989 by statute, the Order of British Columbia represents the highest form of recognition the province can extend to its citizens. Since its inception, 503 British Columbians have been appointed to the order.

British Columbia has received more than 6,600 public nominations for the honour over the past 34 years, and this year, 224 British Columbians were nominated for the same.