India's envoy to US outlines AI goals, says focus on adoption across ecosystem

WASHINGTON: India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has said that India's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is centred on promoting the development, diffusion and adoption of the technology across its entire ecosystem.

In a social media post on Saturday, the envoy stated that he participated in a roundtable on the theme 'AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments,' hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, where he outlined India's strategic priorities in AI.

Speaking at the discussion, Kwatra said India's AI priorities and goals are being implemented through the India AI Mission, which focuses on driving the technology's "development, diffusion and adoption" across its entire ecosystem and verticals, including compute, talent and skill training, infrastructure, data, accessibility, user cases and solutions.

The envoy also underlined that India aims to harness AI's potential for inclusive "economic gains" while mitigating risks of "labour market disruptions".

He stressed that the country's approach seeks to prioritise "value creation" in AI models.

Kwatra also briefed the participants on the AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held on February 19-20 in New Delhi.

The large-scale summit, hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is expected to see participation from heads of state, global leaders, policy makers, researchers, industry experts and innovators.