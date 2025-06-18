Indian woman arrested at Kathmandu airport with over one kg gold

KATHMANDU: An Indian woman has been arrested with over one kilogramme of undeclared gold from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal police said.

The airport security arrested Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani on Tuesday night with 1 kg 59 grams of gold in a semi-liquid form, on arrival from Sharjah on board an Air Arabia flight, police said.

The gold was recovered wrapped in plastic from her belongings during the security check, police added.

The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter after taking her into custody.