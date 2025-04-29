Indian student missing in Canada for three days found dead

OTTAWA: A 21-year-old Indian student who went missing three days ago in Canada's Ontario province has been found dead, according to authorities.

Vanshika's death was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa in an X post on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa," it said, adding that concerned authorities have taken up the case, which is now under investigation.

Vanshika went missing last Friday after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm to view a rental room, according to a social media post by an Indo-Canadian association linked by the High Commission.

According to the post, her phone was switched off at approximately 11.40 pm that night and she missed an important exam the next day, which it said was "completely out of character" for the student.

The High Commission said it was in "close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance".

In an earlier post on X, it had urged people with any information about the case to contact local community organisations.

In a letter to the Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs, Hindu Community in Ottawa President Parmod Chhabra said the community was deeply worried, "fearing the worst".

The letter was also linked by the High Commission in its X post.

Chhabra requested the police chief's personal attention and intervention, urging the Ottawa Police Service to "escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritise the investigation into Vanshika's disappearance".