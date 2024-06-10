Indian-origin man killed in Canada targeted killing suspected

OTTAWA: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected "targeted killing" in Canada's British Columbia province, according to the police, who have arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Goyal worked at a car dealership in Surrey, Global News reported, quoting his sister, Charu Singhla.

She said the family had no idea why he was killed and that they had no indication that he had any ties to organised crime.

Goyal’s brother-in-law, Bawandeap, said the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India, just before he was shot.

“He came back from his gym, (his) daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Bawandeap said.

Police arrested four suspects -- 23-year-old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year-old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year-old Keilon Francois of Ontario -- shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News quoted the police as saying.

In a statement released on Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting.

Police said that while initial evidence suggests it was a "targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Mr Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed."

The homicide unit also urged anyone with information or people driving in the area with dash-camera footage to contact the police.