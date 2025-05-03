Indian missions in China hold condolence meetings for Pahalgam terror victims

BEIJING: Indian diplomatic missions in Shanghai and Guangzhou have held condolence meetings to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Members of the Indian diaspora joined consulate officials to express their grief and extend heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

At the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, Consul General Pratik Mathur, along with consulate officers, staff, friends of India, and diaspora members, led the gathering in offering condolences.

"Officers and officials of CGI Shanghai, friends of India and members of Indian diaspora led by Consul General @PratikMathur1 offered deepest and heartfelt condolences to the victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack today in the Consulate," stated a post by the Consulate on social media platform X, dated April 30.

Photographs of the victims were displayed during the meeting as a mark of respect.

Similarly, the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou organised a condolence meeting to pay tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The sombre gathering included over 60 members of the Indian diaspora, Consulate officials and their family members, as well as friends of India. Despite the long ‘Labour Day’ holidays, participants across various regions, faiths, languages and age groups joined in solidarity to condemn the heinous act and stand in unity against terrorism. Many people also joined virtually to pay their tributes," the Guangzhou Consulate posted on X on Friday.

Consul General Shambhu Hakki addressed the gathering, briefing them on the tragic incident, it said.

"The participants also watched the video clips of the human stories regarding the tragic event and expressed their heartfelt prayers for the victims and their family members by offering flower tributes, and by writing messages in the ‘Condolence Book’ that was opened at the Consulate," the mission said.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.