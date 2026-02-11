Indian envoy meets Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

"Rajeev Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea, met with Justin Tkatchenko, Foreign Minister, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and advancing areas of mutual cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Papua New Guinea posted on X.

In September last year, Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita was on an official visit to Papua New Guinea to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commemorative events marking the country's 50th anniversary of Independence.