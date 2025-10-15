Indian envoy meets Guatemalan ministers, discusses health, defence cooperation

GUATEMALA CITY: In a step towards enhancing cooperation between India and Guatemala across key sectors, Indian Ambassador to the Central American country Raj Kumar Singh held a series of meetings with Guatemalan Ministers and discussed the ways to further strengthen the ties in the defence and health sectors.

Singh held a meeting with Guatemalan Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance Joaquin Barnoya to strengthen health cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in biotechnology, medical supplies, Ayurveda, Mid-Day Meal Scheme (PM-POSHAN), medical tourism and low-cost generics under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

He also briefed the Minister on the plans to donate 650 custom-made prosthetic limbs to Guatemala.

Earlier, Singh met Guatemalan Minister of National Defence Henry David Saenz Ramos to discuss defence ties and cooperation in space technology, early warning systems, capacity building, defence procurements, and humanitarian initiatives.

India and Guatemala share cordial diplomatic relations established in 1972.

In May, the Indian Embassy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Guatemala with a special celebration in the capital, Guatemala City.

According to the Indian Embassy, the celebration witnessed the participation of approximately 200 distinguished guests.

These included members of the diplomatic corps, senior officials from various ministries, prominent dignitaries, business leaders, friends of India, and members of the Indian community in Guatemala.

It also highlighted the growing strength of India-Guatemala bilateral ties, which are rooted in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a commitment to global peace and sustainable development.

As part of India's ongoing commitment to providing holistic humanitarian health assistance, the occasion was also utilised to formally hand over a confirmation letter to the Ministry of Defence of Guatemala for the organisation of an artificial limb fitment camp.

The proposed camp is planned to run for approximately 50 days and aims to provide more than 600 prosthetic limbs to the beneficiaries of Guatemala.